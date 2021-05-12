Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 18,800.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.31. 11,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,930. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

