Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 506,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,046,799. The company has a market cap of $219.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

