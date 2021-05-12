Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 2,289 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 12,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 525,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.9% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at $41,968,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

