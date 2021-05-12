Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 2,437 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NYSE FSKR opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

