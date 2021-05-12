Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,589 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU opened at $195.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.08 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

