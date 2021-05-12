Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $528.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.09. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.53 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,267 shares of company stock worth $11,914,023 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

