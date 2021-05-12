Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $1.81 Million in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 697,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $89.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $44,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

