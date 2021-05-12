Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,366 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,882 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,972,681 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $595,927,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 748,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $89,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

