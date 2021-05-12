Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

