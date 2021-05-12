FLO Market Capitalization Reaches $12.71 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $12.71 million and approximately $95,962.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLO has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

