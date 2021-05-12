Flow (FLOW) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $26.54 or 0.00048744 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $901.50 million and $43.35 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00071812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.62 or 0.00542948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00250544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003972 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $644.96 or 0.01184551 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00034202 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

