Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Barclays

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

FLR stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

