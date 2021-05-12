Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £167.51 ($218.85).

FLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of LON FLTR traded down GBX 505 ($6.60) during midday trading on Friday, hitting £128.50 ($167.89). The stock had a trading volume of 171,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,068. The company has a market capitalization of £22.51 billion and a PE ratio of 452.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £153.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of £146.23. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 9,672 ($126.37) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

