FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.700-7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.FMC also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.680-1.880 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.31.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.51.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.