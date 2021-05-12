Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys 46 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.87.

NYSE:HD opened at $328.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.78. The firm has a market cap of $352.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

