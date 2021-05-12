Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $81,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,970,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.19.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

