Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes $112,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UI opened at $281.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.66 and a 200 day moving average of $283.86. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UI. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

