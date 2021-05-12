Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Hits $1.92 on Top Exchanges

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $6.80 million and $933,544.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.93 or 0.00648397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00250123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003969 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $661.08 or 0.01158708 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00032310 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

