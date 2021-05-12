Footasylum (LON:FOOT) Stock Price Down 26.6%

Shares of Footasylum PLC (LON:FOOT) traded down 26.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.06). 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 609,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

The firm has a market cap of £88.60 million and a P/E ratio of -21.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Footasylum (LON:FOOT)

Footasylum plc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells fashion streetwear and sportswear for men, women, and kids under approximately 300 brands, such as Nike, Adidas, Prè London, Society Sport, and Gym King; and owns brands comprising Kings Will Dream, Condemned Nation, Alessandro Zavetti, and Zavetti Sport, as well as retail brands, including Footasylum, Drome, and SEVEN.

