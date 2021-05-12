Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.14% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $1,763,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $536,000.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

