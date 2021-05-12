Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) & Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Critical Analysis

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Four Corners Property Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50 Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.30%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 45.45% 10.54% 4.99% Tremont Mortgage Trust 62.98% 9.06% 2.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $160.23 million 12.70 $72.62 million $1.39 19.22 Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 3.11 $4.84 million N/A N/A

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Tremont Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Tremont Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Tremont Mortgage Trust was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

