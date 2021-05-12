Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.56. 5,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,223,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Frank's International alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $808.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.