Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$10.75

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price lifted by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRU. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.16.

Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.84. 683,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.67. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

