freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €25.00 by Barclays

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.02 ($25.90).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €21.54 ($25.34) on Monday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.34.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

