Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock valued at $76,058,651. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

FCX opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

