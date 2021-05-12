Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Shares Up 0.5%

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Friendly Hills Bank had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products to businesses and professionals. The company accepts business checking and savings accounts, as well as high yield money market accounts; personal, interest, senior, and e checking plans; savings plans, including personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, and fixed term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

