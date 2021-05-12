FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) declared a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FRP stock opened at GBX 127.13 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £309.16 million and a P/E ratio of 35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29. FRP Advisory Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

