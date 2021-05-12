FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:FSKR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 859,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,591. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

