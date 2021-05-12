FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. 19,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,597. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

