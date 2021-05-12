FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, Zacks reports. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 16,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,597. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

