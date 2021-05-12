FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.01

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.01 and last traded at $66.69, with a volume of 10754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.