Function X Price Hits $0.63 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Function X has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $154.91 million and $7.28 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,523.55 or 1.00643355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047719 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011090 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00231635 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001808 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.