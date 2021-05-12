Function X Price Hits $0.63 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Function X has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $154.91 million and $7.28 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,523.55 or 1.00643355 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047719 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011090 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00231635 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000960 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001808 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004053 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- DAOstack (GEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
