FundX Investment Group LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FundX Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

