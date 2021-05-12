FundX Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

FundX Investment Group LLC reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,085 shares during the quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.94. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

