FundX Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,724,070. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

