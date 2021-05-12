FundX Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,969 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

FundX Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up 0.8% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.96. The company had a trading volume of 297,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

