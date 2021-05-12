FundX Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,969 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 0.8% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.96. The company had a trading volume of 297,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

