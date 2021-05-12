FundX Investment Group LLC Trims Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

FundX Investment Group LLC reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,085 shares during the quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $87.32. 13,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,594. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $95.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

