FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to report $14.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.86 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $13.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $59.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.49 million to $60.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $61.24 million, with estimates ranging from $59.93 million to $62.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 1,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,425. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89.

In related news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,202. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 75.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

