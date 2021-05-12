FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Issued By William Blair

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SITE. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

NYSE SITE opened at $190.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.15. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

