FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Issued By KeyCorp

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Invacare in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

IVC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $292.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Invacare has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Invacare by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invacare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 210,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invacare by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

