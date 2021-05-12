Galiano Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GAU. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.40 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 289.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

