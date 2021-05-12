GameCredits (GAME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $926,839.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $35.50 million and approximately $926,839.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.84 or 0.00637057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002467 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,357,648 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.