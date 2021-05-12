Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10,420.80

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £104.21 ($136.15) and traded as high as £108.50 ($141.76). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £106.30 ($138.88), with a volume of 86,866 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of £104.21 and a 200 day moving average of £103.65. The company has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, with a total value of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89). Also, insider Rachel Tongue acquired 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) per share, with a total value of £17,998.08 ($23,514.61).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

