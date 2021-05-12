Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 264,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,147. The firm has a market cap of $160.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

