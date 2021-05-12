Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Joseph P. Beck Sells 4,093 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.60, for a total value of $952,031.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IT opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.57 and a 12 month high of $239.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Gartner by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

