Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Sells $180,450.00 in Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GATO traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. 677,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,972. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

GATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $24,828,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,638,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,592,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

