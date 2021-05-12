GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Insider Sells $904,376.00 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE GATX traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.90.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of GATX by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 15.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 179,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $266,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

