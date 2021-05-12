GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get GATX alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $44,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,385.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,013 shares of company stock worth $5,732,139 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in GATX by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,592,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GATX by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 155,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 65,035 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,327,000.

NYSE:GATX opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07. GATX has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.