GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Raised to C$65.00 at National Bankshares

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.00.

GDI opened at C$53.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.07. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$28.00 and a 12-month high of C$59.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$382.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

